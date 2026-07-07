🎥 Greetings from the Rule Symposium

Hello from sunny Florida!

I’m sending this video dispatch to you live from the 2026 Rule Symposium on Natural Resource Investing hosted by the legend, Rick Rule.

In the days and weeks ahead, we’ll be sharing our details from our findings and insights you won’t want to miss.

Heads Up: Later this week, we’ll be delivering out Founders+ monthly issue for July. The research and analysis share a gold development company we’ve identified that’s primed to tap into the M&A wave that’s ahead. Stay tuned.

👉 Not a Founders+ member yet? Upgrade here now.