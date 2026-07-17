🎥 AI Prospecting: "Processing Decades of Mining Data in Hours"

The global race for critical minerals is accelerating at record pace. That race is forcing exploration companies to completely rethink traditional discovery methods. As the structural deficit in copper becomes undeniable to the world, the question is no longer just where to dig. Today, the focus is how to find large-scale, tier-one projects faster and more efficiently.

Today, we’re delivering a Prinsights exclusive with two industry executives who are fusing cutting-edge technology with traditional boots-on-the-ground geology. We’re joined by:

Mark Sumner , CEO and Co-Founder of Geomorphic AI , a prospect generator that utilizes and deploys a proprietary AI-driven geoscience platform to identify and evaluate mining opportunities.

Sam Spring, CEO of Kincora Copper (TSX.V KCC), a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing high-potential copper and gold projects in Australia.

In the video above, you’ll discover:

How utilizing an AI platform to ingest massive public and proprietary datasets changes the economics of project development.

Why AI isn’t replacing traditional geologists, but rather amplifying their expertise to create a clear pathway to high-value targets.

The latest on Kincora’s active drilling programs and how major mining companies are eyeing early-stage joint ventures.