🎥 Silver Analyst: “We’re Looking at Decades of Growth”

Prinsights is delighted to welcome back a reader favorite, Jon Forrest Little. As many will recall, he is a precious metals analyst, historian and an acclaimed writer. Jon founded and manages the brilliant Silver Academy here on Substack and we could not recommend following his work more. If you’re not familiar, he delivers an abundance of timely analysis on the versatility and importance of silver in the world today.

In our video discussion above, you’ll discover:

What the current volatility is telling us about the silver market right now and over the long-term

One recommended play that he’s calling attention to right now (and why he loves it)

His strategic outlook when evaluating what’s happening in commodities