🎥 Silver Analyst: “We’re Looking at Decades of Growth”

Prinsights is delighted to welcome back a reader favorite, Jon Forrest Little. As many will recall, he is a precious metals analyst, historian and an acclaimed writer. Jon founded and manages the brilliant Silver Academy here on Substack and we could not recommend following his work more. If you’re not familiar, he delivers an abundance of timely analysis on the versatility and importance of silver in the world today.
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In our video discussion above, you’ll discover:
What the current volatility is telling us about the silver market right now and over the long-term
One recommended play that he’s calling attention to right now (and why he loves it)
His strategic outlook when evaluating what’s happening in commodities
Stay Tuned: This week is a big one for us here at Prinsights. We are celebrating our one-year anniversary of the Founders+ model portfolio. We’ll also be delivering a Founders+ semi-annual update that’s packed with key research and model portfolio update analysis.