Prinsights with Nomi Prins

Prinsights with Nomi Prins

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International Industrial Strategist “When There’s Chaos, There’s Opportunity”

Catch this timely conversation on copper, supply and value chains, and what’s next
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Nomi
Jun 23, 2026
∙ Paid

The global race for critical minerals is accelerating. Yet the real crisis isn’t purely a story about how miners and companies are getting metals up out of the ground. It’s about what happens next. That’s why Prinsights is delivering a key conversation with an industry executive and thought leader who is ahead of the curve and guiding governments and multi-national companies.

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