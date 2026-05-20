Thank You: One Year of Founders+

Today is a big day for us at Prinsights because it marks one year since we launched the Founders+ model portfolio and research service.

These under-the-radar recommendations offer the potential for significant long-term upside across commodities, energy, geopolitics and strategic resources.

We’re proud that over the past year, the portfolio has generated multiple open positions of triple-digit and double-digit gains, alongside longer-term positions in which we continue to have strong conviction. Our focus has stretched across gold, silver, uranium, copper, rare earths, fintech, and other strategic sectors.

As we note in the video above, in tomorrow’s semi-annual portfolio update, we’ll be highlighting several of those positions in greater detail. We encourage you to revisit the companies and related research that are below our buy-up-to-price thresholds if they are not already part of your investment portfolio.

For those of you who are not yet Founders+ members, we encourage you to take this opportunity to join our community, either by upgrading your Pulse Premium membership or joining Founders+ directly.

There’s no better way to unlock all that Prinsights has to offer. Founders+ includes Pulse Premium, along with the Founders+ model portfolio, updates, and archives.

Founders+ has always been about more than simply recommending names. We remain focused on how each sector and each position can diversify and strengthen an overall portfolio. We will continue to follow these companies closely over time.

I’m incredibly grateful for your trust and support over this past year and look forward to uncovering even more opportunities in the months and years ahead.

Thank you again for being part of this journey!