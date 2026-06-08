Join Us at the Rule Symposium July 6-10th

This year, I have the great privilege of returning to the stage as a speaker for the Rule Symposium on Natural Resource Investing July 6-10th. I look forward to this gathering every single year because it isn’t just another investment event. It is the event for deep, fundamental resource analysis.

In the video above, we recently sat down with the legendary Rick Rule for a highly candid, wide-ranging discussion to map out exactly what makes this year’s symposium so critical for investors given the volatile macro backdrop we are navigating.

As folks here at Prinsights well know, Rick is an absolute institution in the natural resource and commodities sector. He is also a dear friend and a brilliant entrepreneur.

In our discussion, we pulled back the curtain on what makes the Rule Symposium the global event it has become. As you’ll soon discover, Rick has a strict, no-holds-barred policy: he doesn’t admit a single public company exhibitor to the floor unless they are vetted and owned within his own accounts.

Secure Your Virtual Pass (With an Exclusive Discount)

The live event in Boca Raton is officially completely sold out. However, Rick and his team have provided us a special discount code for Prinsights readers.

You can still catch every keynote, panel, and company feature virtually.

To register, use the link here or select the button below:

https://cvent.me/XOqdLa?via=Prinsights

Register Here

Use our exclusive discount code VA50 to secure your access to the live stream and full on-demand recordings.

We also dove into the major shifts defining this year’s gathering, including:

The Next Generation of Legends: Why the focus is expanding to spotlight the next generation of entrepreneurs who already have major successes under their belts (and are the exact people you want to invest alongside for the next 20 years).

The Return of Oil and Gas Exploration: A deep dive into high-impact, offshore conventional exploration in emerging and frontier markets (and why this is where the asymmetrical opportunities are).

The “Why” Behind Hard Assets: We break down why decades of global underinvestment mean a sudden supply response is simply impossible.

The sheer volume of vetted, institutional-grade ideas is invaluable. I hope to see you all tuning in!