🎥 “This is A Lifetime Opportunity for Gold and Silver”

As economic and financial dynamics continue to shift between the global, regional and local level, we are thrilled to welcome back a great friend to Prinsights, Laurent Lequeu. He manages the brilliant Substack, The Macro Butler, which offers timely insights and key details on what’s going on in the global arena and the financial system. For those that might not be familiar, I could not recommend following his work enough.

In our discussion above, you’ll discover:

His bold forecasts on gold and the commodities he is following now

What he is tracking for what he calls the Iran war inflation tax and the sectors that could be impacted most (including miners)

Why he believes we’re on the verge of a lifetime buying opportunity for gold and silver (and the specific time horizon)

ICYMI: In our latest Founders+ monthly issue, we highlight a strategic copper developer best positioned for this moment. The well-funded company has a large deposit in a stable jurisdiction and is rising to the moment as global power grids and data centers are driving demand. That’s why the company is trading well below what we believe it is worth.

Not a Founders+ reader yet? Join here now and unlock the latest issue and all that Prinsights offers.