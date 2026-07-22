🎥 Rick Rule: “We Are at a Lifetime Opportunity for Real Assets”

As central banks attempt to navigate structural debt and inflation, the fundamental disconnect between paper markets and physical commodities continues to grow. But inside the resource sector, a distinct shift is taking place. What we’re seeing is that smart capital is positioning for long-term real wealth creation over short-term speculative noise.

I recently sat down at the 2026 Rule Symposium in Boca Raton with a great friend of Prinsights, legendary natural resources investor Rick Rule. Rick has spent over three decades building a world-class community of educated, disciplined investors. As most here at Prinsights well know, Rick is an absolute institution in the natural resource and commodities sector. He is also a dear friend and a brilliant entrepreneur.

And while the physical event has wrapped up, you can still catch every keynote, panel, and company feature virtually on the Rule Symposium linked here. You’ll be able to access key mining executives, hear from global thought leaders and unlock more than 40 hours of exclusive, valuable content.

In our wide-ranging Prinsights Spotlight conversation, we discussed how the current setup in precious metals and hard commodities is setting up one of the most compelling strategic opportunities of our lifetime.

In the video above, you’ll discover:

What the malaise in metal and gold markets really means right now and why holding hard assets remains a strategic approach given the latest pricing opportunity.

Why the valuation discrepancy between major producers and junior developers is reaching a tipping point—and how investors can position to own both the acquirers and the targets before the buying spree begins.

Why the best CEOs in the mining sector are increasingly willing to engage with everyday retail investors – and what it means when a management team stays silent.

How the Rule Symposium is expanding to incorporate new leadership, younger legends, and a renewed focus on broad energy assets.

Whether you are navigating the short-term volatility in gold and silver or looking to build a resilient, multi-year portfolio, Rick’s insights and the Rule Symposium offer a masterclass in strategy, investing, long-term discipline and ground-level positioning.

ICYMI: In our latest Founders+ monthly issue, we highlighted a premier U.S. gold developer sitting right in the crosshairs of this exact M&A setup. We detail why strategic investors should look to the company because of the key existing infrastructure, past-producing assets and expanding high-grade drill results.