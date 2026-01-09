🎥 “A Tectonic Evolution of Commodities is Here”

Prinsights is thrilled to share an exclusive conversation with Jay Martin. Jay is the CEO of Cambridge House where he leads Canada’s most recognizable brand in public venture capital for commodity and mining investment projects. His work with Cambridge House International gathers some of the top thought leaders and industry icons in natural resources in the world.

Later this month, I’ll be speaking at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) that he’s leading amongst other brilliant leaders and key mining executives. To learn more about VRIC 2026 taking place in a few weeks, and how you could attend physically or virtually, visit the website here.

In the video above, you’ll discover:

Why he is optimistic about the current state of the commodities sector and the high potential in the mining space

The catalyst behind the mining sector momentum that unfolded over the last year and where we are headed this year

The new global alignment of countries he’s watching in the commodities space now (and the surprising factor these nations all have in common)