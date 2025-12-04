🎥 John Butler: “Prepare for the Re-Monetization of Gold”

Prinsights is thrilled to share a conversation with author and international investment consultant John Butler. He is the author of The Golden Revolution and someone I have known for years. John’s way of viewing the world and the financial system is worth following. You can follow his work at the Amphora Report, which delivers key analysis on economic and financial developments in the world today.

John has over 25 years of experience in international finance and has worked with investment banks on both sides of the Atlantic in research, strategy, asset allocation and product development roles, including at Deutsche Bank and Lehman Brothers. He has advised some of the world’s largest institutional and private investors on matters ranging from wealth preservation to enhancing returns. John’s insights into the worlds of high finance, commodities and the macro economy are unparalleled. To put it simply, he’s a big deal.

In our conversation above, you’ll discover:

What’s on the horizon for gold re-monetization and why it matters (and the key milestone he’s following right now)

The portfolio allocation approach that he’s recommending to investors

His forecast for silver and platinum group metals – and what he’s watching on the demand side