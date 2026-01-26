🎥 Rick Rule: “A Great Decade for Precious Metals is Ahead”

We’re thrilled to welcome back a recurring guest here with Prinsights. Join me for an unparalleled conversation with my friend, entrepreneur and a true global legend, Rick Rule. Rick is a highly accomplished veteran of the investment space and an institution like no other in the resource natural sector and commodities space.

This July, Rick is once again hosting the Rule Symposium on Natural Resource Investing in Boca Raton, Florida. And while the Symposium is always a must-attend, this year the gathering couldn’t be more important given the demand in the natural resource space. That’s why I am thrilled to be delivering a keynote along with a range of industry and thought leaders including Grant Williams, Andrew Tunks, Scott Melybe and dozens of others. You can register for the event here. Spots are limited and going very fast, so please don’t miss out.

In the video conversation above you’ll discover:

His detailed forecast for copper and the headwinds along with the opportunities he’s actively watching now

Why he’s sold his position in physical silver and what he sees ahead for silver

The macro factors he’s following in the uranium space (and two private sector leaders on his radar)

The tested investing philosophy that he believes can unlock advantages in natural resource markets (and what it says about the junior mining