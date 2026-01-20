🎥 Precious Metals Exec: Here’s What’s Fueling Gold and Silver

As geopolitical and policy-driven volatility continue to emerge, hard assets are shining even brighter for investors and those seeking to preserve and solidify their portfolios. That’s why we’re thrilled to welcome back our friend, Rich Checkan, President of Asset Strategies International, a U.S-based global family-owned precious metal company, for his views on gold and silver in our exclusive discussion below.

Rich brings decades of firsthand experience across the precious metals markets. His thought leadership is widely followed by investors around the world and worth your consideration.

In our conversation above, you’ll discover:

The core forces that are driving his forecast for gold’s continued bull run in 2026

What the export controls from China could mean for silver prices over the near- and long-term

How investors looking to balance allocations in their portfolio should be adjusting with the current landscape