🎥 James Eagle on the 2026 Outlook, Data Blackouts & More

We’re thrilled to welcome back to Prinsights a Substack best seller and visual data maven, James Eagle. James has a powerful knack for taking complex topics and crafting actionable and insightful visual stories that are worth your attention. Check out his Substack at Killer Charts if you get a chance.
In our conversation above, you’ll discover:
The rumblings in the tech sector that he is paying attention to (and the bubble concerns he’s following)
His perspective on the banking landscape today and what risks he’s actively monitoring
The data concerns he has as we enter 2026 and the building complacency issues he views as a result of tariffs
