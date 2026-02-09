🎥 Robert Kiyosaki on Gold, Silver, Inflation and More

In this Prinsights Pulse spotlight, we are privileged to share a conversation with a true legend and the person that wrote the number one personal finance book of all time – Robert Kiyosaki. Robert’s book Rich Dad Poor Dad, along with all of his work since then, has changed the way millions of people around the world think about money. He is an entrepreneur, educator, investor and a dear friend.

A couple of weeks ago, at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) 2026, I sat down with him for an exclusive, rap-fire conversation.

In the video above, you’ll discover:

Discover the book he’s reading right now and is looking to for currency and market insights

What he views as a signal in the gold and silver markets (And why he believes silver’s run is just beginning)

The five macro areas of the market he’s investing in now