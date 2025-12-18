This past year was a transformative one for uranium miners, policymakers, utilities, and the largest power buyers. That’s because all of these segments of the nuclear power system advanced at the same time, doing so based on the need for a domestic, round-the-clock, long-duration, reliable energy supply.

Next year, that shift intensifies as those decisions translate into a greater volume of projects, contracts, and demands driven by both data centers and the further electrification of the economy. We’re closely tracking all of these developments across the United States and the world.

This month, we are highlighting the crucial role that nuclear-powered electricity is playing in the geopolitical sphere as energy needs boom and AI rollouts become increasingly dependent on additional power generation.

Powering Power

We rely on electricity to power our lives. That’s a simple fact. But it is increasingly a complex Pandora’s box filled with competing demands for that power, with variable energy resources and questionable infrastructure that’s supposed to transmit and deliver to the communities and businesses that rely on them.

The utilities that bill consumers set rates for that power might seem boring in terms of investment upside. But the overriding changes impacting these arbiters of power constitute opportunity, especially as we head into 2026. There are several reasons for this.

The first factor is rapidly expanding demand. Throughout 2025, U.S. electric utilities across the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Midwest were largely forced to update their load forecasts based on expansive customer facility buildouts. Leading utilities like Duke Energy, Georgia Power, TVA, and AEP Ohio all took nearly unprecedented moves to revise their 2025 forecasts and capital spending plans upward for the same reason.

Large-load customers (those demanding exceptionally high volumes of energy) are committing to around-the-clock facilities with multi-year power requirements for new AI-grade data center districts.

In the U.S., the state of Virginia saw the volume of large-load customer filings hit new records. Virginia is host to the largest data-center market in the world, with more installed capacity and more new interconnection requests than any other region in the U.S.

That’s why the biggest shifts in load planning are showing up there first. Now, similar patterns are also emerging in states like Georgia, the Carolinas, Ohio, and parts of Texas.

Virginia has also been selected as the site of what is planned to be the world’s first grid-scale commercial fusion power plant, underscoring how advanced nuclear technologies are moving from research into utility-related development.

Whether you believe the AI growth is hype or fact, the reality is that data processing requires an extraordinary amount of energy.

Data centers don’t function based on weather-related or human-sleeping pattern schedules. They operate 24/7, cold or hot, rain or shine. Customers and users from around the world are now expecting more, not less from AI – and the data centers that back them are also being forced to deliver more, not less. That’s why the greater the number of facilities that come online, the more they will need constant, reliable and resilient energy sources.

Nuclear energy is one of the few technologies that aligns with these expanding commitments for quick, steady output, long service life and reliable baseload capacity. Utilities that operate nuclear units will keep locking in symbiotic power relationships with the largest data-center operators, ranging from Amazon to Microsoft.

That’s why our final recommendation of the year is a company positioned at the center of rising power demand, nuclear-backed supply, and the utility buildout now accelerating into 2026.