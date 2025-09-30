🎥Macro Strategist: Bonds Under Fire?

As the global economy and geopolitical dynamics continue to shift, we are thrilled to welcome back Laurent Lequeu, who manages The Macro Butler, for another timely conversation on what’s going on in the financial system. For those that might not be familiar, I could not recommend following his work at The Macro Butler enough.

In our discussion above, you’ll discover:

Analysis from his latest piece (linked here) and why it indicates that trust in bonds are failing and no longer a “risk-free” strategy many viewed them as.

What pull-backs in the market could signal for investors, and how to leverage them as buying opportunities.

How he plans to navigate the markets in Q4.

Similar to the analysis detailed in our latest September Prinsights Pulse Premium monthly issue, he views gold as something that can serve as the “ultimate antifragile shield.” Finally, for those who may have missed it, we’ve built out our strategic case for gold in Q-4 as well and hope you are able to check it out when you get a chance!