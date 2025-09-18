Gold continues to gain ground on market expectations of a new Federal Reserve U.S. interest rate cut cycle, with prices cruising higher due to related inflows into bullion-backed ETFs. For Prinsights readers following closely, you’ll know that our analysis and forecast at the start of the year outlined why we expected $4000 gold levels by 2026 and are now raising our forecast to $4,500.

The momentum behind gold is largely based on its tested ability to serve as a store of value. During times of volatility, gold offers stability. During times of inflation, when consumer purchasing power can take a hit, it offers a hedge against fiat currency weakness.

And, this week, when the price of gold broke its 40+ year record (when adjusted for inflation), it caught the attention of even the mainstream financial media. While volatility and inflation have certainly been in play, the reality is that both key issues have not been the only drivers of gold’s recent momentum.

So, what is the other secret behind the intensified activity in gold?