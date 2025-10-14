🎥 Analyst: “Silver’s Evolution is Here”

Prinsights is joined by Jon Forrest Little, who is a precious metals analyst, historian and acclaimed writer. He founded and manages the brilliant Silver Academy here on Substack. We could not recommend following Jon’s work more. If you’re not familiar, his work delivers prolific analysis on the versatility and importance of silver.

For those who have been watching the silver space over the long term, you’ll know that now is a pivotal moment for silver. That’s why we are thrilled to deliver this conversation!

In the discussion above, you’ll discover:

Where silver is at now and what his analysis indicates that could be next with the current tailwinds

The current geographic silver hotspots that he is watching (and what you should be watching next)

The specific allocations with silver he recommends – and the leverage he views with miner investing

