🎥 Analyst: "Silver's Evolution is Here"

Catch this exclusive Prinsights conversation with a leading silver analyst.
Nomi's avatar
Nomi
Oct 14, 2025
Prinsights is joined by Jon Forrest Little, who is a precious metals analyst, historian and acclaimed writer. He founded and manages the brilliant Silver Academy here on Substack. We could not recommend following Jon’s work more. If you’re not familiar, his work delivers prolific analysis on the versatility and importance of silver.

For those who have been watching the silver space over the long term, you’ll know that now is a pivotal moment for silver. That’s why we are thrilled to deliver this conversation!

In the discussion above, you’ll discover:

  • Where silver is at now and what his analysis indicates that could be next with the current tailwinds

  • The current geographic silver hotspots that he is watching (and what you should be watching next)

  • The specific allocations with silver he recommends – and the leverage he views with miner investing

👀 ICYMI: Last week, we shared our October monthly issue for Founders+ members. The analysis-backed research details one hidden player in the silver mining industry that is well-positioned to take off.

So far, the feedback we’ve received has been phenomenal, and we’re so grateful that our growing Founders+ community is finding value in this actionable analysis.

