🎥 Jim Rickards on Gold’s Next Step, Silver’s Momentum & More

Catch this exclusive Prinsights conversation with the iconic market maven.
Nomi's avatar
Nomi
Oct 06, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Prinsights is delighted to welcome back the iconic market maven, Jim Rickards. As you may recall, Jim worked on Wall Street for years and is a best-selling author, with his latest book, Money GPT, released last year, which explored AI and its threat to the global economy. We’ve been following Jim’s research for years – and highly suggest you do the same.

In the video above, you’ll discover:

  • The exact reasons that his forecast shows gold’s momentum will continue – and why his analysis shows that now remains an optimal time to buy gold

  • Why silver is starting to catch up in the precious metals space (and what’s next)

  • The dynamic metrics he’s following right now and what they’re indicating about the state of the economy

As we discussed in our latest Premium monthly issue (including a key stock recommendation), now remains a pivotal moment to consider adding gold to your portfolio. As gold continues to reach new highs, factors ranging from central banks to volatility will push gold into the forefront as both a hedge and a long-term asset.

