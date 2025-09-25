Gold keeps blasting to new records, and the backdrop heading into Q4 is the strongest in decades. The Federal Reserve’s quarter-point cut last week confirmed that the next leg of this easing cycle is underway. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell framed it as a “risk-management” step as the labor market softened.

The move was less about calming markets than it was about conceding weakness. August brought the softest job growth since the global financial crisis, unemployment rose to 4.3% and jobless claims reached a four-year high.

Markets reacted as if it was the 50-basis point cut that labor data would have justified, being worse than it was last year when the Fed cut 50 basis points in September 2024.

The dollar weakened. Meanwhile, the Treasury curve remained fractured, with front-end demand remaining firm while long-end demand weakened amid heavy debt.

Notably, gold surged past $3,700 an ounce ahead of the decision and then kept going.

Retail is getting involved with more conviction. Global gold-backed ETFs added about 150 tonnes during the first half of 2025, their strongest half-year inflow since 2020, marking $38 billion of inflows.

Notably, North American ETFs, which have lagged other global regions, lead the increase, expanding by 44.3% and reflecting growing demand for gold as an asset class in investment portfolios.

Year-to-date, physical-gold-backed ETFs inflows grew by $41 billion. July inflows grew by $3.2 billion, with North American and European flows leading. They are on pace for their second strongest year ever.

This means that global regional demand is rising while areas that had been buying less gold are now increasing their purchases – all signalling very positive signs for future gold price levels.

Western inflows led the charge in July

Central banks have been even more assertive. After buying over 1,100 tonnes in 2024, the largest annual total on record, they are on pace to add another 1,000 tonnes this year.

China alone has added more than 225 tonnes, purchasing gold each month this year, even as prices have risen, while central banks from Asia to Africa are also increasing allocations.

What’s particularly interesting is that central banks are increasingly buying gold from their own regions, a trend we expect to continue. This means, in practice, that we will consider not just where mines are located but their proximity to larger central bank buyers over time.

Gold’s share of official reserves has now climbed above 17%, the highest level since the late 1970s. This summer, gold surpassed the euro as the second-largest reserve asset, and for the first time since 1996, central banks collectively hold more gold than U.S. Treasuries.

Adjusted for inflation, gold has broken through both the 1980 and 2011 peaks. Our forecast now stands at $4,500 by 2026, with $5,500 in view by 2027.

With deficits widening, debt issuance accelerating, and political pressure on the Fed rising into what will be a more accommodative leader come May 2026, the structural case for gold has never been stronger.