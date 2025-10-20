🎥 Journalist: “The Dual Reality of AI is Here”

We’re thrilled to deliver a timely conversation with a personal north star to me in the financial writing space, Bethany McLean. Bethany’s a columnist with The Washington Post, and her work and insights have been featured at Vanity Fair, Yahoo Finance, CNBC, Fortune and The Motley Fool.

She’s written and co-authored multiple best-selling books, including her brilliant work for The Smartest Guys in the Room and her most recent book, The Big Fail, co-written with Joe Nocera. Before her work as an author and journalist, Bethany worked as an investment analyst at Goldman Sachs. Her work often covers financial crisis, scandals and Wall Street – and her coverage is worth your time and consideration.

In the discussion above, you’ll discover:

Why we’re facing a dual reality of AI (where a bubble can be present, but the technology can be revolutionary)

The speculative areas of the market that are raising particular concerns with AI and a potential AI bubble

The areas from the “Dot-Com” bubble that are emerging again in markets today

Why she believes the era of big returns in private equity has moved on