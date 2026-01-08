As the final piece of our three-part series on our top ten commodities and rankings, we turn to the second set of five key commodities to watch. They span the industrial, battery technology and permanent magnet arenas.

We consider them to have higher asymmetric potential for investors, even though they don’t score as high in our other outlook model.

Below, we detail the specifics on the dark horses, why they matter and what you should be following in 2026.