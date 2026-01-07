At the beginning of last year, we provided our expectations for the four major commodities most likely to outperform heading into 2025. They went on to surge past market expectations in 2025, and handily beat the broader SP500 market return of 16% by multiples.

Gold, silver, copper, and uranium all hit or topped our targets on tightening inventories, policy interventions, and slow supply response relative to geopolitical, energy, monetary or industrial demand. Other use-value commodities surged as well, from platinum to cobalt – and our members with Prinsights Pulse Premium and Founders+ were able to see how to capitalize on these trends.

For 2026, we are widening our outlook. We’re deploying a dynamic six-factor model for our baseline assessment, and incorporating mine site development intelligence, boots on the ground analysis, exclusive background details from executive insights, geopolitical evaluations and other drivers of commodity price movement.

Our goal here is not to simply reward last year’s winners or chase momentum in certain commodities. It is to quantify where price pressures are building, and where even minor changes in supply, demand, policy, or access can have outsized effects on them.

The table below details how each of these ten focus commodities performed in 2025, how that compared with our expectations, and where we see the next phase of upside forming in 2026. The rankings that follow reflect how these forces combine across markets, and how we believe they are likely to shape relative performance in 2026.