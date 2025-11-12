The tumultuous times in the Washington D.C. beltway, from the political drama to the historic government shutdown, has distracted many from the deeper tectonic shifts in the global economy.

Now that the domestic policy noise has quieted and government data reporting is getting back to reporting, attention will correctly shift back to the primary driver of market liquidity and stability: the Federal Reserve.

But while policymakers debate rates and the balance sheet, investors from Wall Street to everyday retail participants are increasingly finding refuge in the only asset that holds intrinsic value: gold.

As we’ve been detailing at length, and most recently in the Prinsights Pulse Premium monthly issue in September and even analysis shared by a key gold mining CEO, the companies that extract the yellow material, the gold miners, are structurally positioned for a massive upswing that should play out over both the near and long term.

Wall Street’s Bullish Call: The $5,000 Gold Threshold

The thesis for gold’s ascent is no longer just a view shared here with Prinsights, it has been integrated into the institutional mainstream, with some of the world’s largest banks now projecting extraordinary price targets.