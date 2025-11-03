Today, Prinsights is inviting a special guest from The Contrarian Capitalist to share exclusive and insights. Learn more and subscribe to The Contrarian Capitalist here!

The U.S. electrical grid is one of the largest on earth, helping to power everything from skyscrapers to smartphones.

It began in the 1870s with a patchwork of isolated power stations.

The first central power system was introduced by Thomas Edison at Pearl Street Station, Lower Manhattan, New York in 1882. In 1889, the first electric transmission line in the U.S. was constructed in Oregon and ran for 13 miles.

Fast forward to 2025, and the U.S. grid faces its greatest transformation yet. Electrifying transport, expanding renewables, and digitizing power systems.

104 Gigawatts (GW) are needed to be added by 2030 to meet peak demand, but the U.S. is only on track to complete 22 GW.

One element is becoming increasingly indispensable to that goal, a feature that will continue to squeeze its prices higher.

Silver!

Its unique properties make it absolutely essential in everything from solar panels to grid control systems. Yes, copper remains the backbone of the grid’s wiring but it is silver that ensures the performance, efficiency and reliability.

The Metal That Matters Most

Silver is the best electrical conductor in the world. Its conductivity is 7% higher than copper, allowing electricity to flow with less resistance and heat loss. This makes it essential in precision components that protect and control the grid.

Wherever performance cannot fail (i.e. switchgears, relays, solar cells, and high-frequency electronics), silver is used because it maintains conductivity, resists corrosion, and performs reliably even under extreme heat and pressure.

These components must conduct large surges of power instantly without degrading. A thin layer of silver coating on contacts reduces resistance, prevents corrosion, and ensures long-term reliability.

Silver also plays a crucial role in sensors and control systems, which enable the grid to react in real time. The modern smart grid relies on millions of these sensors to balance supply and demand, monitor faults and to optimize voltage.

Silver is key in renewable energy too. Take solar panels for example, where each panel uses a fine layer of silver paste to connect silicon solar cells, which then enhances electrical conductivity. The average solar panel contains approximately 20 grams of silver.

This sector continues to grow.

It is also worth noting that each gigawatt of solar PV capacity added today requires about 300-400 koz, or 10-13 metric tonnes, of silver.

Electrification Is Silver Intensive

The U.S. grid is aging and ill-equipped to handle current let alone future demands. Much of the existing U.S. electric grid infrastructure was built (or expanded) during mid-20th century.

Approximately 70 percent of the country’s transmission lines are more than 25 years old and are approaching the end of their designed lifespan.

Upgrading this infrastructure is critical. The Grid Monetization Initiative (GMI) will see very heavy investment in grid upgrades and renewable power. This will mean that millions of new devices will be connected, monitored and switched on and off each second.

Recent investments include $2.2 billion for 8 projects under the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnership program (GRIP), $1.5 billion for 4 transmission projects to improve grid reliability and over $300 million in research and development projects.

Each of those devices will contain small but critical amounts of silver.

However, supply is tightening. The Silver Institute reported a global deficit of around 117 million ounces in 2025. The 5th straight year of shortages.

Unlike copper, silver is rarely mined directly. About 70% of the worlds silver is mined as a byproduct from other metals such as lead, zinc, and gold.

The U.S. imports most of its silver from a combination of Mexico, Peru and Canada. Although geographically close, current relations with those countries leaves the U.S. at the mercy of supply chains.

Undertaking a full-scale modernization will include replacing aging switchgear, expanding renewable generation and increasing grid capacity. This means that millions (and possibly tens of millions) more ounces of silver will be needed.

With global supply already constrained along with increased demand, this presents a significant potential bottleneck for the U.S. This is also likely why the recent minerals deal with Australia is a step in the right direction.

Aging Wires, New Demands

We have to remember that the U.S. grid was built for a different era. It was built when there was centralized coal and gas plants that were feeding predictable demand.

The grid was never designed with wind and solar energy in mind, or even factors such as two-way electricity flows from homes and electric vehicles. Today, blackouts and reliability issues are more frequent, especially during extreme weather. The Department of Energy (DoE) warns that modernization is overdue, due to existing equipment struggles to manage new power flows, digital loads, and renewable integration.

4 key areas must be addressed to advance necessary grid expansion:

Rebuilding transmission capacity to help move renewable power across longer distances Encouraging innovation to enhance performance, thus possibly needing more silver components within the grid Deploying smart sensors and relays to monitor/manage variable energy inputs Investing in silver recycling to enhance the supply

Conclusion

The U.S. grid has powered the nation for over 140 years, from Edison’s first power station in New York to today’s digital infrastructure.

As the U.S. aims to build a cleaner, smarter and greener energy system, it depends more than ever on silver. Copper still carries the load, but silver ensures reliability. As the grid evolves, the demand for that reliability will only grow.

Silver is no longer just a precious metal. It is the silent conductor of the nation’s progress.

The Contrarian Capitalist