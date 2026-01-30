This week was an incredible time to be at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2026. The energy at the industry gathering was undeniable.

We are witnessing history both here at Prinsights and across the world. Gold has breached $5,400, silver has jumped over $115 and the volatility in pockets of the markets is unlike anything we’ve seen recently.

But as I told Jeremy Saffon at Kitco News, this isn’t just a reaction to the headlines – this is structural. We are seeing the physical market finally take over the paper market. The supply deficits in silver and copper are real, and they cannot be fixed by printing more money.

Sovereigns and central banks know this, which is why they are diversifying away from U.S. Treasuries and into hard assets at a record pace.

But I believe this is the beginning of a major super cycle in commodities. If you feel like you’ve missed the boat, watch this video to understand why we are still in the early innings.

‼️ ICYMI ‼️ Yesterday, we delivered the Pulse Premium monthly issue to readers with a key recommendation that taps right into the momentum we’re seeing. The analysis explores a key business sitting at the core of a paradigm shift that most in the markets haven’t yet realized – and how they’re tapping into the Pentagon’s scramble to secure domestic mineral sources.