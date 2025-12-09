Gold is up with a peak of over 65% this year, and silver has surged nearly 100% at its peak.

At Prinsights, we forecast both of these rallies at the start of 2025.

What you should know is that right between them sits platinum, which is up roughly 75%, yet it still trades well below its highs.

Our analysis shows that platinum is the precious and critical metal with the most asymmetric setup as we head into 2026.

Yet you might not know that from the lack of related headlines and holiday dinner-table conversations. But I’ve been digging through supply numbers, production forecasts, and cost curves the same way I track gold supply. The platinum story has similar bones but an even more compelling narrative for outperformance.

Here’s the reality. Platinum supply is contracting. New supply is years away. Demand is shifting upward, not downward. And yet platinum trades as if its only job is to sit in diesel catalytic converters, pushing along in an industry that peaked a decade ago.

The current platinum pricing disconnect is the opportunity. It’s bigger than people realize – and worth your consideration right now, to set up for the months ahead.