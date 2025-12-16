We are at the intersection of three massive trends that are colliding in the global markets: the insatiable energy demand of artificial intelligence (AI), the geopolitical race for technological dominance between the U.S and China, and the radical transformation of the electric utility sector.

Formerly viewed as “boring” investment opportunities, the utility sector has suddenly emerged as a key global player for investors and businesses alike. It is also why the Department of Energy’s latest move is a roadmap for the next decade, and why nuclear fusion, once the stuff of science fiction, is becoming a billion-dollar reality for the grid of the future.

The sober reality is that in the U.S. and globally, investor-owned utility stocks are historically more middle of the pack. They are rarely the aggressive “first-movers” of the market. Instead, they are the critical infrastructure “steady” plays.

Once seen as the defensive stocks you hold because areas from households and small businesses to hospitals and airports simply cannot function without them. Often, that has meant they were safe havens in times of financial and economic downturns, but they rarely are the primary factors driving massive market rallies.

That has changed.

A report from McKinsey now estimates that a cumulative $106 trillion in investment will be necessary through 2040 to meet the need for new and updated infrastructure.

As we’ve seen with the tech behemoths involved, ranging from Microsoft and Amazon to Google and Meta, data centers are driving large-load demands. New multi-billion-dollar project announcements are emerging nearly every month.

Yet, at the same time, utilities are being asked to continue delivering energy at a faster scale while maintaining the reliability and resilience standards that leaders at the state and federal levels both expect and demand.

Fusion: The Science of Scale

To understand why this moment is different, and why the money is moving the way it is, we have to look at the future of technology itself.

According to the Department of Energy, fusion is the process that powers the sun and stars. It is a reaction that combines two light atomic nuclei to form a single heavier one, releasing massive amounts of energy in the process.

For utilities and the massive data centers they must now support, this distinction is critical. Unlike wind or solar, fusion offers a “firm” power source – it is not intermittent and does not rely on the weather. And unlike current nuclear fission, it produces no long-lived radioactive waste and carries no risk of a meltdown. It also offers the high-density energy load required to run advanced AI models 24/7 without the carbon footprint of fossil fuels.

As Bill Gates said in a recent note, “If you know how to build a fusion power plant, you can have unlimited energy anywhere and forever. It’s hard to overstate what a big deal that will be.” Gates penned that, “The availability and affordability of electricity is a huge limiting factor for virtually every sector of the economy today. Removing those limits could be as transformative as the invention of the steam engine before the Industrial Revolution.”

The New Electric Age

All of this matters because we are entering a new electric age. And while that statement might not be new as we head into 2026, the impact of electoral politics ahead of the midterm elections in November will spark heated debate.

Are electricity prices the new “cost of gas at the pump” now? And if so, what are policymakers and utilities doing about it?

In October, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced plans to codify a new fusion office within the Department of Energy (DOE). The effort is backed by a bill that has bipartisan support after being introduced by Senator Alex Padilla (D-California) and John Cornyn (R-Texas), along with bipartisan support in the House with representatives from states like Virginia to Massachusetts on board.

The bill would serve to amend the Department of Energy Organization Act to reestablish an office relating to fusion.

It is relevant because it comes at a time when utilities are looking for innovative and sustainable ways to deliver energy to everyday consumer households and small businesses (ratepayers) while also contending with the demands of massive data centers that require large loads of energy to support AI and computing needs.

The Global Race

This isn’t just about domestic energy prices or keeping the data centers buzzing for Silicon Valley. This energy crossroads is a geopolitical imperative. China is already heavily investing in fusion technology, and the U.S. needs to compete if it is going to keep up in the AI race.

As noted in a recent New York Times piece, the scale of this competition is becoming clear. “Over the summer, the Chinese government and private investors poured $2.1 billion into a new state-owned fusion company. That investment alone is two and a half times the U.S. Energy Department’s annual fusion budget.”

This disparity highlights why the DOE’s latest move offers a critical roadmap for the future of energy and is a bullish indicator for fusion’s potential in the U.S. over the long term.

We are now seeing similar signals from private sector leaders, such as Commonwealth Fusion Systems, who are pushing to bring commercial fusion energy to the grid.

Today, the integration of AI is accelerating this timeline.

The World Economic Forum recently highlighted how artificial intelligence will help get fusion from the lab to the grid by the 2030s, creating a convergence of two massive investment themes.

An “All of the Above” Approach

The political and economic incentives are also aligning.

As one key strategy memo shares, as power and utility prices jolt higher in the U.S., the winning path forward for the electorate is embracing nuclear energy.

Polls now show Americans want affordable, all-of-the-above energy, rather than polarized extremes. Embracing advanced nuclear capabilities meets this demand while securing the grid for the high-tech future.

That’s why, in many ways, utilities and electric bills will not only be on voters’ minds throughout the year and in many ways on the ballot in November, but will be a central focus of investors for years to come. It will also require investor-owned utilities to step up and step into the political spotlight.

It is also why the utilities that possess nuclear capabilities should be able to separate themselves from the pack – especially for investors looking for material upsides. These companies, often viewed as slow-moving giants, are actually uniquely positioned to win this next phase. They already possess the regulatory frameworks, the safety standards and the transmission infrastructure necessary to handle the next wave of energy capabilities.

From “traditional” fission to actively scouting grid-scale commercial fusion, the future of power plants and what current energy generation fleets can be is now coming into focus.

