In a recent Money Metals Podcast episode (recorded on Thursday, January 29, 2026), host Mike Maharrey interviewed precious metals analyst David Morgan, publisher of The Morgan Report.

Morgan agreed that the move looks parabolic on a chart. He also cautioned against assuming the rally is just retail euphoria. He pointed out that many physical silver holders have been net sellers even as prices rise, which implies the strongest buying pressure may be coming from larger, more strategic sources.

(Interview Starts Around 6:54 Mark)

This episode carries a real warning, and it is not simply that gold and silver have gone up fast.

David Morgan’s caution is that markets can enter a phase where prices push much higher while volatility becomes more punishing. In that environment, investors can be “right” on the long-term direction and still get shaken out by sudden drops, widening spreads, or fast reversals driven by positioning and paper-market speed.