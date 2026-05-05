🎥 Watch: Silver’s Best-Kept Secret

Our Prinsights Pulse Premium subscribers received a high-value key recommendation in July 2024, which included an exclusive sit-down with the firm’s impressive CEO. Prinsights Pulse Premium has sustained that momentum ever since, keeping you informed with regular analytical updates and our evolving long-term vision.

Today, we’re taking things a step further for Prinsights Pulse Premium readers and sharing an exclusive, boots-on-the-ground report from one of the key footprints by that mining company – and delivering analysis and background from its pure-play silver operation.

Of course, this recommendation was Aya Gold & Silver (TSX: AYA, OTCQX: AYASF) and while the research and analysis have consistently delivered, we wanted to go a step further. That’s why I went to Morocco to report back findings to you.

In the video above, you’ll discover:

What makes Morocco an exceptionally important location for this operation

The specific long-term production outlook we see from the mine

The secret to how the mine is outperforming and producing well above expectations