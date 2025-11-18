From my time on Wall Street, those in the financial world would often refer to copper as “Dr. Copper,” viewing its price as a reflection of the cyclical health of the global economy. This quirky nickname is a relic of a simpler time.

Today, copper’s reality is far more complex and urgent. Copper has morphed rom “just a commodity” and is now firmly positioned as a critical geopolitical and strategic asset. The highly conductive material will shape the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and energy security, which sit at the forefront of the economy.

We aren’t simply navigating a cycle; we are witnessing a structural shift that’s at the center of global infrastructure.

For investors, this means the forces driving copper’s price are no longer driven by industrial developments. They are being set by policymakers in Washington and Beijing and driven by the historic, unparalleled energy demands of the AI industry.

Missing this dynamic would be to ignore the magnitude of the underlying capital shifts unfolding in the world today.