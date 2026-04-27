As we’ve been detailing for readers, Washington is accelerating its strategy to own, fund, build, and secure key parts of the rare earth supply chain in order to be less dependent on China.

Two deals in two days last week showed how quickly that push is advancing.

On April 20, USA Rare Earth announced a $2.8 billion definitive agreement to acquire Serra Verde Group, the only producer outside Asia currently supplying all four magnetic rare earth elements at scale. The deal consists of $300 million in cash and 126.8 million newly issued shares and is due to close in the third quarter of 2026. As USA Rare Earth CEO, Barbara Humpton said, “The acquisition of Serra Verde represents a transformational step in delivering on our ambition to build a global champion and the partner of choice in rare earth elements, oxides, metals and magnets.”

That came one day after the U.S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced a $50 million equity stake in Rainbow Rare Earths’ Phalaborwa project in South Africa on April 19.

These two rare-earth deals occurred within two days across two continents, both backed by U.S. government capital. These major moves reflect just how global and rapid the strategic necessity to secure rare earth supply outside China has become.

For Prinsights readers who have been with us since last July, you’ll know that we’ve been detailing Washington’s escalating focus on the rare earth supply chain since the Pentagon took its first equity stake in MP Materials. And while the world has been focused on Iran, these deals have continued to develop, largely in the background and beneath the headlines,

The chart below shows key U.S. maneuvers since the MP deal.

The $2.8 Billion Bet on Brazil’s Rare Earth Mine

This USA Rare Earth acquisition puts Brazil’s role in the U.S. securing and diversifying its supply chain front and center.

Serra Verde’s Pela Ema mine, located in the state of Goias within central Brazil, is an operating ionic clay deposit that began production in 2024. Serving as the first scale producer outside Asia, it offers a strategic outlet for the Western world. That’s because it produces neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and yttrium from the same site. These rare earths are the muscle behind technologies ranging from smartphones and hard disk drives to defense technologies that support precision-guided munitions and jet engines.

That matters because dysprosium and terbium have the most acute supply constraint outside China. Most non-Chinese producers can handle NdPr. Almost none of them can supply separated dysprosium and terbium at a commercial scale.

Serra Verde already had a 15-year, 100% purchase agreement with a U.S. government-backed special purpose vehicle in place. The deal covered all four magnetic rare earths, with price floors for each element. The DFC had committed $565 million in financing to the company in February 2026.

Now USA Rare Earth, which itself received a $1.6 billion debt-and-equity package from the Commerce Department in January, is acquiring the whole asset.

The combined company currently holds roughly $3.2 billion in liquidity and commands a supply chain that runs from an operating mine in Brazil to magnet manufacturing in Oklahoma. Serra Verde is projected to deliver $550 to $650 million in annualized EBITDA by the end of 2027 at full Phase 1 capacity. As Serra Verde Group CEO, Thras Moraitis said about the deal, “The Western rare earth sector stands at a critical inflection point, as governments and strategic industries urgently seek reliable sources of critical rare earths – particularly scarce heavy rare earths.” This move offers them the combined ability to move at scale and even accelerate growth levels that meet the moment.

Washington Is Not Moving Alone

In the past nine months, Washington’s allies have been moving in parallel to secure more of the rare earths supply chain through direct commitments and specific project funding. The chart below shows the scale of committed capital by country.

On April 12, Australia and the U.S. committed $3.5 billion to critical minerals projects, nearly double what they pledged six months earlier. Among the largest components is $849 million Australian dollars in combined financing for the Tronox rare earths refinery. Australia has 89 active rare earth exploration projects, more than any other country – making them a strategic imperative for the U.S. and any companies or governments looking to diversify their supply chains outside of Asia.

When Australia’s Lynas Rare Earths company launched its processing plant, it was a shot across the bow, as it was the first company outside China to produce commercial quantities of dysprosium oxide in May 2025. It set a roadmap for what’s possible.

Just this year, Japan also signed a critical minerals action plan with the U.S. on March 19 and has committed to purchasing 5,000 metric tons of rare earths annually from Lynas through 2038. Canada announced C$12.1 billion in critical minerals partnerships on March 2. Saudi Arabia is now building a rare earth refinery with MP Materials providing the technical expertise and Maaden holding 51%.

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And while each of these moves are separate event and stretch thousands of miles in distance from one another, together they are building a network of producers, processors, and purchase agreements that does not run through the government in Beijing.

Government capital is backing this trend, and that’s where strategic investors should be focused as well.

The Iran War Added Urgency to Deals Already Underway

These deals were in motion before the war in Iran started February 28. The war served to accelerate the strategic necessity and concentrated political attention to a problem that had been escalating for years.

The Strait of Hormuz has remained heavily disrupted for normal commercial traffic since late February. And while Trump has extended the ceasefire indefinitely, with negotiations in flux as U.S. military maritime enforcement measures continue, a rare earths component to the story remains in place.

That’s because, even with a ceasefire, normal shipping conditions could take months to resume. Rare earths are central to this story. Military aircraft engines, missile guidance systems, satellite support tech and drone motors all rely on rare earth materials that are refined primarily in China. The Chinese monopoly in the space controls roughly 91% of global refining capacity.

Whatever happens in the Middle East makes the rare earth supply chain move outside China, becoming both a national security flashpoint and a financial reality.

In our latest Prinsights Pulse Premium March issue, we recommended a U.S. rare earth company that went on to announce one of the largest rare earth acquisitions in the Western world last week. The shares are now up roughly 25% since that recommendation. Then, in our Founders+ April issue, we recommended the processor building the separation capacity that the acquisition depends on. For Prinsights readers who are subscribed, they had the chance to be well-positioned ahead of both developments. We’ll continue to provide actionable research that offers strategic opportunities for significant returns.

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