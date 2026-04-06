Silver has fallen nearly 40% since its January high. The market is treating that as a war-driven breakdown. Yet it’s really a liquidity event occurring at the same time as the underlying structural case for silver is getting stronger.

What We Said in January, and What Has Happened Since

In our January 2026 commodities outlook, we forecast silver prices to hit $120 per ounce and potentially higher. Silver had rallied 147% in 2025, closing the year at $72 per ounce.

The structural drivers we detailed included industrial demand at record highs, a five-year supply deficit with no near-term fix, and governments committing to grid expansion and energy infrastructure at scale, all of which require silver. China tightened export controls on refined metals as of January 1.

Silver did exactly what we said it would. It ran to an all-time high of $121 per ounce on January 29.

After the Iran War started on February 28, silver fell 40% from that peak, touching $65 before recovering to around $70-75 today. That drop had nothing to do with the structural supply and demand picture. It had everything to do with a stronger U.S. dollar, rising bond yields from oil-driven inflation expectations, and institutional margin calls forcing leveraged positions out of the market.

These are temporary liquidity and macro forces, not fundamental ones.

The War Reinvigorates the Very Demand That Drives Silver

This is the part the market is missing, and why silver is on many major governments’ critical minerals lists, including the U.S. government.

An oil shock of this magnitude does not weaken the case for renewable energy investment – it accelerates it.

We have seen this pattern unfold twice in four years. Every time the Strait of Hormuz becomes a global pressure point, governments are reminded in the most expensive way possible what internally concentrated fossil fuel dependency really costs domestically. That memory drives policy, and that policy drives silver demand.

Solar is the largest single industrial consumer of silver, accounting for over 25% of annual global silver supply. President Trump has expressed support for domestic solar production as an “energy security” measure. Across the Atlantic, the EU’s accelerating energy independence push in a post-Ukraine reality, once again reinforced again the Iran War, is now translating directly into more solar and grid build-out. The goal? A diverse array of energy generation supply outlets that offer greater stability in the face of volatility.

Here’s What You Should Be Following: What has been almost entirely missed in the war coverage is what China and India have actually been doing with silver during this period. While Western markets were selling silver down on inflation and dollar fears, China was buying at a record pace. Chinese customs data shows

China pulled in over 790 tons of silver in just the first two months of 2026, including nearly 470 tons in February alone, the highest ever recorded for that month. Solar manufacturers were stockpiling ahead of the removal of an export tax rebate on April 1.

Retail investors in Shenzhen were buying silver bars as a cheaper alternative to gold. The war narrative was being used to price silver down in the West while the East absorbed physical metal at an unprecedented rate.

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This matters for the supply picture in a specific way. China controls between 60 and 70% of the world’s refined silver supply. Its January 1 export controls, which we flagged in our January outlook, now mean only large state-approved companies can export silver after obtaining special government licenses.

The move effectively locks out hundreds of smaller exporters who have long supplied global industrial users. Moving forward, China is not loosening that grip. Instead, it is tightening it while simultaneously absorbing more physical metal domestically. The global silver pipeline increasingly runs through China, with a government that largely intends to keep it that way.

India, the world’s largest consumer of refined silver, sits on the other side of this policy. The Iran War has made solar expansion a greater strategic imperative for India.

India’s enforcement of its Approved List of Manufacturers for solar cells, which restricts Chinese manufacturers from government-funded projects, starting on June 1. That means Indian module manufacturers will need domestic cell supply they do not yet have at scale, creating pressure to build out non-Chinese silver-intensive solar manufacturing.

Why the Miners Show the Most Value Right Now

When capital moves fast into oil and cash, it moves out of everything else. Silver miners have been among the hardest hit of the mining sector, some down 35% or more from their pre-war peaks. That is a mark of leverage working in reverse. These are companies’ cost structures, beyond near-term energy expenses, that have not changed.

Additionally, their reserves have not changed and the long-term off-take relationships have not changed. What has changed is the price at which the market is willing to own them.

That creates an asymmetry. It also creates opportunity.

If silver recovers to even $90, still well below its January high, miners at current prices represent significant upside. The April 1 price jump in silver on de-escalation signals between the U.S. and Iran showed exactly that resilience. The market moved fast.

The supply side has not changed. Most global silver is a byproduct of copper, lead, and zinc mining, which means silver supply cannot respond directly to price. New primary silver mines can take 8 to 12 years to bring online.

There are no major additions expected in the near term. The sixth consecutive year of structural market deficit is still underway. None of that was altered by the Iran War.

Where We Stand and What to Do

Today, we hold silver positions in both our Prinsights Pulse Premium and Founders+ model portfolios. Based on our research, global conversations and analysis-driven conviction, we are not changing that.

The thesis we laid out in January has not been invalidated by the war. It has been interrupted by a macro shock that is creating the kind of entry point that looks very different in hindsight than it does right now.

For those who have not yet looked at our specific names, this is the time to consider it. Among our archives of past Premium and Founders+ monthly issues, we have detailed the producers and miners in neutral jurisdictions, outside of Chinese and Russian supply chains, that are best positioned for the recovery in prices.

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In our Founders+ Quarterly, due out mid-April, we will specifically detail which of those names remain in profit since our initial recommendations – and which we see as most resilient heading into a period of continued volatility. Stay tuned. Until then, we remain firm in our analysis on silver.