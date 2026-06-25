Over the last year, China’s exports of high-purity tungsten powder to Japan have dwindled to zero. That matters to the entire global AI chips arena.

First, let’s unpack the immediate problem. On July 1, two of Japan’s chemical makers, Kanto Denka and Central Glass, will stop producing the tungsten-hexafluoride gas that wires advanced memory and AI chips. They have already warned Samsung, SK Hynix, and TSMC of this situation, which comes down to a mix of accessibility and economics. Japan imports over 90% of its high-purity tungsten from China, and the gas has shot up more than 200% this year.

As we detailed, tungsten has been repriced from a boring industrial metal into a strategic one, and that global squeeze is tightening even further. The Rotterdam benchmark, the price Western buyers pay for ammonium paratungstate (APT) outside China, sits in a range of roughly $3,000 to $3,140 a metric ton unit as of early June. That’s off slightly from its May peak at $3,140, but it is still up nearly nine times when compared to a year ago. Since then, the chip supply shock has made additional squeezes more likely.

In this monthly issue, we’ll unpack the detailed analysis behind a leading producer that our research shows is ready to profit from the current squeeze.