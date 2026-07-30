On July 24, ICBC, one of China’s largest banks, and several peers suspended or began winding down retail leveraged gold and silver margin and brokerage services tied to the Shanghai Gold Exchange. The banks were responding to months of volatility tied to the Iran War, the change in leadership at the Federal Reserve and renewed inflation pressures. The dynamic applied to retail paper trading, not physical silver or silver exports. The move that directly affected silver exports came six months earlier, on January 1.

That’s when leaders in Beijing scrapped the silver export quota it had run since 2000 and replaced it with a two-year license that names just 44 firms which are allowed to ship the metal abroad. The move placed silver in the same restriction category as tungsten and antimony that is imposed by China. Beijing calls it resource and environmental protection. In practice, it gives Chinese political leadership tighter control over how much silver leaves China.

Two months earlier, the United States had added silver to its Critical Minerals List for the first time, citing its role in defense and the fact that the country imports 64% of its silver.

Despite those policy moves, silver trades near $58 an ounce this week, less than half the $121.62 record it set in January, and most of the collapse came through the paper market. The CME raised margin requirements 36% at the end of January, forced leveraged longs to sell, and silver fell about 31% in a single session. The higher cost of holding futures did not change mine supply or industrial demand.

A Sixth Year of Deficit

The reality is that the world is short of physical silver. The 2025 deficit came in near 95 million ounces. The cumulative deficit since 2021 has now reached about 820 million ounces, or roughly a full year of global mine supply. The Silver Institute expects another 67 million shortfall in 2026, for a sixth straight year of demand outrunning supply.

Supply has not responded quickly to higher prices because about 70% of the world’s silver comes up as a byproduct of copper, lead, and zinc mining. Output therefore depends on the economics and production schedules of those other metals, not just the silver price.

Meanwhile, mine output is rising only about 1% this year, to 820 million ounces, and even with recycling above 200 million ounces for the first time since 2012, and total supply still falling short of demand. This month, the our latest model portfolio addition detailed below is exceptionally well-positioned to tap into this reality and deliver.