On March 18, President Trump delayed his planned state visit to Beijing, originally scheduled for March 31 to April 2, to focus on the war in Iran. He said he expected to reschedule, with a tentative meeting now on the books for mid-May. The flow of rare earth minerals and magnets to U.S. buyers was on that pre-summit agenda.

On March 4, six days into Operation Epic Fury, the Pentagon sent an emergency request to more than 1,500 defense contractors for proposals to mine, process, or recycle 13 critical minerals on American soil.

Four of them were rare earths, including yttrium, which goes into the coatings that keep jet engine turbines from melting at operating temperatures. Projects that were accepted would receive up to $500 million, and those proposals were due within two weeks. That request went out because Washington knew the shortfall it faced, and the war magnified the consequences of not solving that problem.

In our January 2026 outlook, we flagged rare earths as a top asymmetric opportunity for 2026 and said pricing would be driven more by policy than fundamentals. Prices have roughly doubled since January 2026.

The drivers: precautionary buying ahead of the November 10 deadline on China’s suspension of rare earth export controls, the policy momentum building behind it, and a war in the Middle East.

That’s why we’re detailing in this Founders+ monthly issue an exciting yet under-the-radar U.S. refiner with DoD funding already in place, a proven separation technology and a North American facility commissioning this year.

A New Global Mine to Magnet Supply Chain Is Being Built

The race to secure parts of the so-called mine to magnet supply chain had already been heating up before the war.