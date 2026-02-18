In the first half of February, four major developments landed that reinforce what we’ve been saying at Prinsights. The nuclear sector buildout is accelerating, and the catalysts behind it are increasingly funded, legislated and international – and a space to watch right now.

Last month, we released our 2026 commodities outlook that ranked uranium second on our list of commodities with upside momentum this year and set a price target of $110 per pound for the year.

At that time, uranium was still grinding through a frustrating range-bound period that defined much of 2025, with spot prices moving between $63 and $83 without breaking decisively higher.

Yet the real story lay beneath the spot price. Long-term contract prices climbed from $80 to $86, uranium equities rallied roughly 40% on the year, and physical uranium funds were accumulating supply hand over fist. The spot market was the last to get the memo.

In late January, while everyone was watching paper silver prices crash 30% in a single day, uranium spot prices jumped to $94.28, their highest level since February 2024, and futures briefly touched $100 before pulling back to just below $90. The chart below shows that V-shaped recovery from last spring’s lows.

Sources: Cameco, Trading Economics, ANS Nuclear Newswire

Now let’s talk about what’s unfolded and why each of these developments matters for investors exploring positions in the sector.

1. The NRC Is Restructuring to Speed Up Licensing

On February 4, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), the U.S. agency responsible for overseeing reactor safety and security, reactor licensing and renewal, licensing and oversight for fuel cycle facilities announced a major reorganization. It was one that its new chairman, Ho Nieh, called “one of the most consequential periods in the NRC’s history.” The agency is splitting itself into three business lines covering new reactors, operating reactors, and nuclear materials and waste. It is also folding licensing and inspection directly into each one so that there’s now a single point of contact from day one of a project through to commercial operation.

That matters because Executive Order 14300 now caps licensing decisions for new reactors at 18 months and license renewals at 12. The change took timelines that used to stretch on for years and shrunk to a matter of months to gain traction. The NRC has 60 days to publish a new org chart and change management plan, with full implementation by the end of September 2026.

For investors, this is a key regulatory piece of the puzzle that has been missing – and one that offers a positive indicator. Businesses can have all the policy support and funding commitments they want, but if the licensing process takes a decade, or reactor projects stall, it’s problematic. The NRC reorganization is designed and now working to close that gap. Because of the binding deadlines under the executive order, the agency is now being held to a pace that matches the urgency of the buildout – and providing a tailwind to the industry.

2. The UK Formalized Its Nuclear Buildout

That same day, on February 4, the United Kingdom’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero published its first-ever Advanced Nuclear Framework. The framework offers a structured pipeline designed to attract private capital into nuclear projects, with government endorsements, revenue support after projects become operational and risk protections attached.

This development could directly benefit U.S. companies already in motion there.

There is already traction taking hold in the UK. X-energy and Centrica already have plans for 12 advanced modular reactors at Hartlepool. Holtec is working with EDF to put SMRs on the old Cottam coal site in Nottinghamshire. Meanwhile, TerraPower is scoping out sites for its Natrium reactor.

The UK nuclear buildout has been in discussion for years. This is the first time they’ve put a formal pipeline behind it with government endorsements attached. All three reactor developers are U.S. companies that are now investing and building on UK soil.

3. The DOE Is Funding the Fuel Cycle, Not Just Reactors

On February 5, the DOE handed $19 million to five companies that include Alpha Nur, Curio Solutions, Flibe Energy, Oklo, and Shine Technologies – all working on recycling spent nuclear fuel. And while the reactor buildout receives nearly all the headlines, the fuel chain is where the real vulnerability is.

A Russian state corporation, Rosatom still controls roughly 40-45% of global enrichment capacity. That’s why recycling spent fuel offers one of the few ways to loosen that grip without waiting a decade for new mines.

The same day that DOE funding news broke, Pacific Fusion and Sandia National Laboratories announced they’d tested a simpler, cheaper approach to inertial confinement fusion (ICF). The development they were able to achieve pulsed power instead of the massive laser setups that ICF has always required to produce energy. And while fusion is still a long way from commercial usage, when the U.S. DOE is funding fuel recycling and fusion breakthroughs in the same week as its funding fission buildouts, we get a sense of how much capital is lining up behind nuclear right now.

4. Uranium Prices Are Confirming the Thesis

The price action seen in January was the spot market finally catching up to what the contract market and equities had been signaling since last year. Physical uranium funds have been accumulating supply at a pace we haven’t seen in years. That buying pressure is now landing in a market where primary production still falls short of reactor demand. Kazatomprom, the world’s largest producer of uranium, is not rushing to ramp up output and has already guided to lower nominal production for 2026.

Meanwhile, U.S. in-situ recovery restarts have been slower than expected. And most of the world’s uranium still comes from jurisdictions where Western utilities face real supply-chain risk. The situation is pushing those same utilities to lock in long-term contracts at prices they would have balked at even two years ago.

Behind the price action, the financial policy commitments we’ve tracked (the $80 billion Westinghouse reactor partnership, the $2.7 billion in enrichment contracts, the ADVANCE Act, the Nuclear Fuel Security Act, the ban on Russian uranium imports) remain firmly in place and are now being reinforced by international frameworks like the one the UK just published and by the NRC’s own structural overhaul.

When governments on both sides of the Atlantic are competing to build reactor pipelines and fund fuel-cycle infrastructure simultaneously, what we have is a structural shift in how the West approaches energy security. Today, based on the timelines for new mine development and reactor construction, Prinsights analysis shows that we are still in the early innings of this.

What This Means Going Forward

Nothing in the past month have changed our outlook – and the developments this month has only served to reinforce it. We remain bullish on uranium, enrichment and nuclear technology across the board.

To be clear, pullbacks from spikes like January’s are normal and healthy. For a market in a long-duration uptrend, and for investors building positions in this space, the underlying forces continue to move in the right direction.

For Prinsights Pulse Premium or Founders+ members, we already have nuclear and uranium positions in both of our model portfolios. These are the catalysts that reinforce why we’re in those names. We’ll be sure to update positioning as the sector develops and we’ll continue exploring additional opportunities as the buildout accelerates.