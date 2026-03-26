As we close March, Brent crude oil prices have generally remained in a range of $90-$110 band since the Iran War began on February 28.

In the war’s third week, Iran’s new supreme leader vowed to keep fighting, as ships were still being attacked in and near the Strait of Hormuz. To temper surging oil prices, the International Energy Agency (IEA) authorized the largest strategic reserve release in history, of 400 million barrels, on March 11.

On the heels of that announcement, on March 14, the U.S. military conducted a large-scale attack on Kharg Island, striking more than 90 Iranian military targets at Iran’s primary oil export terminal. Trump said he spared the island’s oil infrastructure but warned it would be next if Iran continued to interfere with shipping through the Strait. From Iran’s perspective, hitting the core of its economic foundation intensified its resolve to keep the Strait closed as its remaining economic leverage.

On March 18, Iran’s giant South Pars gas field was bombed, marking a major war milestone. That’s because the site, which Iran shares with Qatar, is the world’s largest natural gas field, constituting about 80% of Iran’s domestic supply and a vast portion of Qatar’s exports as well.

The war is now pushing investors toward the largest U.S. oil majors. Since the war began, Chevron is up nearly 20% and ConocoPhillips is up 15%, near all-time highs. Investing in them at these levels means buying after the initial shock move at elevated valuations, in companies whose Middle East exposure and refinery complexity could create additional risks to their upside.

But there is a better way to position your portfolio for a longer conflict. By considering where and how oil flows and whether prices stay elevated or not, it is possible to then evaluate which producers stand to benefit by having little-to-no geopolitical exposure to the Middle East.

Our actionable recommendation this month centers on a company that embodies just that.