In the race for tech supremacy and geopolitical risk reduction, traditional alliances are being rewritten by the realities of the geological map.

As the United States and China fundamentally reshape the Indo-Pacific region through competitive industrial strategies, largely pushed forward by the AI race and defensive posturing, middle powers are moving aggressively to insulate and harden their supply chains.

Nowhere is this shift more evident than among leaders in New Delhi and the rising superpower that India is. Over an expansive multi-month diplomatic span, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed an intensive tour to wire India directly into the world’s most critical resource pools.