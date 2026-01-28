Most people have never heard of antimony.

I hadn’t paid much attention to it until China banned exports to the United States in December 2024. Then the price surged – from around $12,000-$13,000 per ton in 2024 to over $60,000 by early 2025. More than quadrupled in less than a year.

That got my attention. But what really made me dig deeper was watching the Pentagon start writing checks – big ones – to secure a domestic supply of something most investors don’t even know exists.

What Antimony Actually Does

Antimony is a silvery metalloid that hardens lead. That sounds boring until you realize what it’s used for.

Night vision goggles. Infrared sensors. Precision optics. Semiconductors. Flame retardants for military gear. Large-scale grid batteries. Nuclear reactors. And most critically for defense purposes – specialized munitions.

Basically, if the military uses it and its involving electronics, optics, or ammunition, there’s probably antimony in it somewhere.

The problem? According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), China produces roughly 60% of the global antimony supply. Add Russia and Tajikistan, and you’re looking at 90% of world production concentrated in three countries.

The United States had effectively zero antimony mine production last year. We import 85% of what we consume. And China supplied 63% of those imports.

When China banned antimony exports to the U.S. in December, the primary supply chain vanished almost overnight.

The Defense Angle Is Getting Serious

As a result, U.S. defense contractors are effectively unable to legally source Chinese antimony.

Now, you may have also seen reports that China “suspended” its antimony export ban in November, alongside similar moves affecting other critical minerals. On paper, that sounded like a reopening of trade.

Problem solved?

Not really.

In practice, nothing material has changed. Antimony exports are still subject to licensing. Dual-use restrictions remain in place. Approvals are discretionary. For U.S. buyers, especially anyone tied to defense supply chains, access to Chinese antimony has not meaningfully normalized.

If that sounds familiar, it should. We’ve already seen this movie with rare earths. After the Trump-Xi meeting in October, Beijing announced easing measures and issued what the White House called “general licenses.” Yet as Bloomberg later reported, U.S. manufacturers were still locked out of the upstream inputs they actually needed - even as finished goods trickled through.

Antimony is following the same pattern. Headline relief. Tight control underneath. Beijing keeps the leverage.

Meanwhile, the National Defense Stockpile’s antimony inventory has been effectively drained. Remember, the U.S. had zero domestic commercial antimony mine production last year.

And so the scramble begins.

In September 2025, the Defense Logistics Agency awarded a $245 million contract to U.S. Antimony Corporation specifically to beef up the stockpile. The Pentagon has committed over $1 billion to critical minerals stockpiling programs, with antimony as a top priority.

The U.S. Army went even further. They’re funding what they call a “ground-to-round” antimony supply chain for ammunition components produced on American soil from American ore. Not just buying antimony. They’re building an entire domestic production chain from mine to munitions.

This isn’t theoretical. The Pentagon is scrambling to secure domestic antimony supply because the current situation is untenable.

Why This Connects to Precious Metals

The USGS maintains a list of critical minerals – materials essential to national security and the economy that face supply chain risks. Antimony has been on that list for years, but recent supply disruptions have pushed it much higher up the policy priority list.

But here’s where it gets interesting for investors.

Antimony doesn’t usually occur by itself in economically viable quantities. It’s typically found alongside other metals – often gold and silver.

So when the Pentagon goes looking for domestic antimony sources, they’re not finding pure antimony deposits. They’re finding gold-silver projects that happen to host antimony as well.

That combination – high-grade precious metals plus critical defense minerals – creates a unique investment dynamic. The gold and silver economics have to work on their own. But the antimony component adds strategic value that normal gold projects don’t have.

And with gold trading near record highs around $4,900 + per ounce and silver recently breaking above $100 per ounce, the economics for precious-metals projects look very strong right now. Projects that looked marginal at $2,000 gold suddenly look very different at current prices.

The question is, where does the Pentagon actually find this stuff in America?

There are antimony deposits scattered across the United States. Some are old mines that shut down decades ago when prices collapsed. Others are known resources that never made economic sense to develop.

But with antimony at $60,000 per ton and the Pentagon actively funding domestic production, that calculus is changing fast.

Projects that were marginal or uneconomic at $12,000 per ton suddenly look very different. Add federal funding for critical minerals development, and you’re looking at a completely different investment landscape than existed 18 months ago.

If you know where to look, that is.

What We’re Watching

Bottom line: The antimony supply crisis isn’t going away. China’s export restrictions are strategic, not tactical. The Pentagon knows it needs domestic production, and they’re backing that up with actual funding.

For investors paying attention to where precious metals, critical minerals, and national security concerns overlap, there are opportunities emerging that didn’t exist two years ago.