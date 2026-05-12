Prinsights with Nomi Prins

Prinsights with Nomi Prins

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Jack's avatar
Jack
10h

Nomi, my second happiest finanacial day was you advising at Rogue. My saddest financial day was when you left Rogue. My happiest finacial day is you starting this new investing newsletter.

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