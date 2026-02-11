2026 has been a volatile period for precious metals so far. However, as we shared last week in our analysis that laid out the 5 Reasons Why This Correction Is Actually a Good Thing, the fundamentals driving metals have not changed. The correction was mechanical with a confluence of leveraged position unwinds, algorithmic selling and margin calls. As of Tuesday, gold is back above $5,000. Silver is near $80.

Panic phases like these can be volatile, uneven and short-lived. Yet fundamental drivers operate on a different clock. That’s why the rally for gold, on the other hand, has lasted years. Long-term conviction, grounded in reality, is how strategic investors find alpha and protect their savings.

The structural catalysts behind this bull market – central bank accumulation, fiscal deterioration, debt accumulation and supply constraints – haven’t changed. My former employer, Goldman Sachs, continues to raise its gold targets. So do big banks from UBS to Wells Fargo. Central banks keep buying gold to diversify their reserves.

Yet, here’s the narrative that the majority in the markets haven’t talked about – yet. There is a particular corner of the metals markets that is often overlooked by investors and has a comparatively higher upside in contrast to underlying metals. It can also offer less risk during volatile periods.

But now we’re looking at where else value has been overlooked.

When most people think about investing in gold, they approach it in two main ways – through buying the metal or buying the miners. That strategy covers physical gold or large global companies like Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM). More speculative investors might even consider a junior explorer if they’re feeling adventurous.

Most people stop there. In fact, there is good value to be found in that approach over the long term.

But the data and the story that’s developed over the last 17 years, since the financial crisis period, shows a very different picture about where overlooked returns have been. Savvy investors, always looking for a new edge and diversified angles to add to a portfolio, have found this opportunity to be one that could deliver real returns.

By the Numbers

Take a look at the chart below. Since 2008, gold is up about 500%. That’s a remarkable run through two rate hike cycles, a pandemic, multiple wars and the sharpest inflation spike in 40 years.

Now here’s the part that could surprise people.

Gold miners, the companies that provide leverage over the gold price when it rises, and potentially greater losses when it falls, returned less than gold itself over that same period. Junior miners returned even less than majors.

But major royalty and streaming companies returned about 4 times what gold did.

In fact, major streaming and royalty companies returned closer to 2,000%. The miners, on average, both majors and juniors, lagged the metal they dug out of the ground over that time frame, though, since 2022, many select miners have outperformed gold.

That’s not supposed to happen.

Miners are supposed to offer leverage. If gold goes up 10%, a miner’s share price should rise by 20% or 30%. And in short bursts, they sometimes do. In bull markets, they often do quite well. But over a full cycle, the operational costs, the budget overruns, the permitting delays and the constant need to replace depleted reserves eat into those returns if gold isn’t rising fast enough.

Royalty and streaming companies don’t have that problem.

How the Royalty and Streaming Model Works

These companies finance miners. In exchange, they get the right to buy a percentage of future production at a fixed, low price. Or they simply collect a royalty on revenue. The reality is that they don’t run mines. They don’t hire geologists. They don’t have to deal with permitting, labor disputes or government regulation changes. And they build diversified portfolios of projects, which can reduce cash-flow volatility.

Think of it like a tollbooth. As long as you’re a part of the group that finances the infrastructure, you don’t have to build the cars or pave the roads to collect tolls as traffic rolls through.

The math is what makes this approach so powerful. A streaming company paying $450 per ounce when gold was at $1,800 kept a $1,350 spread. At $5,000 gold, that same contract throws off a $4,550 spread. This translated into three times the margin on the same ounce. That’s how you compound at 4 times the rate of gold. The costs are fixed, but the revenue isn’t.

Where the Opportunity Is Migrating

Here’s the thing. The companies that generated those returns were small when they started. Back in 2008, Franco-Nevada (TSX/NYSE: FNV) was worth about $1 billion. Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) was roughly the same. They grew by doing deals. $10 million here, $25 million there. Each one of those moved the needle.

Today Franco-Nevada is worth around $49 billion. Wheaton is worth around $65 billion. They don’t bother with the smaller mines because they need $500 million deals now to make a difference. Those don’t come around as often, but they’re still good businesses. Yet the phase of explosive compounding is behind them.

At the same time, junior miners are desperate for capital. They often face years of underinvestment that have left projects underfunded. Meanwhile, banks have stepped back from resource lending and private equity demands dilutive terms. This all means that there’s been a gap in the market. That’s exactly where smaller royalty and streaming companies are stepping in to fill it. The pattern is unfolding in similar ways the majors did a decade and a half ago.

A $15 million royalty deal is meaningless to the giants. But for a smaller company, it can potentially double cash flow overnight.

