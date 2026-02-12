It pays to be patient and not lose the calm of long-term fundamental investment strategies during a sharp, unsubstantiated sell-off such as the one we have seen recently with precious metals.

Since then, gold rebounded to over $5,100 per ounce, recovering more than 5%. Silver surged over 9% to roughly $84. Both metals remain up double digits year-to-date despite a correction that briefly sent gold below $4,700 and silver tumbling over 30% in a single session, the largest decline since 1980.

Yet nothing fundamental changed to set off that price avalanche. The correction was mechanically driven by leveraged unwinds, margin calls, and algorithmic selling on paper markets after President Trump nominated Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chairman.

Physical demand remained firm throughout this chaos. Chinese premiums on silver bars stayed elevated above 15% over Western spot prices. Central banks, which purchased 863 metric tons of gold in 2025, have also shown no indication of slowing.

Poland alone added 102 tons last year and signaled intentions to accumulate further to 700 tons for what its central bank governor described as national security reasons. Brazil purchased 43 tons over three months. Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan continued a steady accumulation.

Global gold demand surpassed 5,000 tons in 2025, for the first time on record, driving total demand value to $555 billion, up 45% year-over-year. In 2025, gold-backed ETF inflows hit 801 tons, the second-strongest year on record.

The institutional consensus is converging on price levels that seemed improbable twelve months ago. J.P. Morgan forecasts gold reaching $6,300 per ounce by year-end. Goldman Sachs’ target is $5,400, up from $4,900. Deutsche Bank projects $6,000 – echoing the analysis we shared here at Prinsights.

These forecasts reflect a structural repricing that still has room to run. Behind these outlooks, however, it’s important to consider where the greatest upside in the commodity supply cycle can occur. That’s exactly what we’re looking at in this month’s specific trade recommendation. This research-backed opportunity is a company that’s focused on both gold and silver – and could deliver not only real gains, but exponential ones.