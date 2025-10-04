Last month, our Prinsights Pulse Premium monthly issue detailed what’s pushing gold to new records – and why gold is set for a breakout. And while we delivered one key recommendation based on the analysis, the story continues to evolve with a global narrative as well.

That’s why, below, I am sharing my latest conversation with Daniela Cambone, which was just released with ITM Trading.

We discuss what the Shanghai Gold Exchange’s launching of offshore vaults in Hong Kong, Singapore, Zurich, and Dubai could mean for the U.S. dollar and beyond. As central banks continue to be key players that impact the supply of gold, it will both drive prices and create a new power balance on a global scale.

We’ll have more to share on this next week, stay tuned!