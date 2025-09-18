Prinsights with Nomi Prins

Prinsights with Nomi Prins

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Jacobs, MD's avatar
Richard Jacobs, MD
Sep 18

I think that now that the Fed has joined the other foreign central banks in monetary easing and improving liquidity, I am more optimistic that we will see continued equity price gains in the markets. I also believe that monetary easing plays into POTUS’ agenda of weakening the dollar, which will facilitate the continued rise and demand for gold and silver, help US exports, and facilitate Bessent’s continuation of Yellen’s rolling over our debt to shorter term instruments more effected by Fed cuts. This is all good. I also anticipate that the Treasury’s gold will be repriced MUCH higher, to lower the US debt on paper. We will also see Bessent further monetize the asset side of the US balance sheet and our debt through the use of bitcoin and stable coins. Hold onto your seat. It’s going to get exciting!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Nomi Prins LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture