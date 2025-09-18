As I said last Friday on Fox Business, recent labor data made an interest rate cut a near-lock. Today, the Federal Reserve delivered exactly that.

The FOMC cut the federal funds rate by a quarter of a percentage point. Similar to last year's decision, this rate decision also saw dissent on the board, with the newly appointed Fed Governor Stephen Miran calling for a half-point cut. Still, the nature of this decision underscores how rapidly conditions in the U.S. labor market have deteriorated, regardless of whether inflation as measured by core-CPI remains above 3%.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell bluntly stated in his press conference, “I think you can think of this as a ‘risk management’ rate cut.” The FOMC statement largely echoed that sentiment, noting that “Job gains have slowed, and the unemployment rate has edged up but remains low. Inflation has moved up and remains somewhat elevated.” However, as Powell continued to speak during the press conference, his words underscored why dramatic revisions in job gains “suggest that the labor market is really cooling off, and it’s time to take that into account in our policy.” The markets, on the back of that gloomier sentiment, briefly turned negative on the darkened economic outlook.

Labor Weakness Seals the Case

The latest labor data gave the Fed little room to maneuver. The August labor report brought only 22,000 new jobs, the weakest monthly gain since the financial crisis, outside of the pandemic collapse.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.3%, the highest level in more than three years, while earlier months were revised down, undoing the impression of stability that had briefly given the Fed cover at midyear. Weekly jobless claims rose to 263,000 last week, the highest level in nearly four years. The move confirmed that the slowdown is not confined to revisions or isolated sectors.

Compared to September 2024, when the Fed cut 50 basis points with a far stronger labor market, today’s choice looks hesitant. With unemployment higher, job gains weaker, and inflation at nearly the same level, the case for repeating last year’s move was stronger, yet the Fed settled for only 25, a reflection of its desire to project independence rather than appear to bow to political pressure.

This decision, on top of today’s weaker backdrop, makes the chances of an easing cycle that continues onward even stronger.

Inflation figures could be viewed as a glass half empty or half full. That’s because headline CPI came in at 2.9% year-over-year and core at 3.1% in August. Those readings remain above the Fed’s stated 2% goal, yet their trajectory has softened.

In addition, consumer spending has flattened, wage growth has cooled, and tariffs are raising supply costs in a weaker demand environment. With inflation not dramatically accelerating, nor dropping, Chairman Powell framed today’s cut as a way to cushion against further weakening rather than as a declaration of victory.

Markets Signal Trust and Strain

Markets have been positioning for this outcome all month, with yields shifting as the chances of a larger cut swirled as well. The two-year Treasury yield, which is most sensitive to Fed expectations, fell heavily before recorrecting toward the range of 3.5%. Meanwhile, the ten-year yield hovered near 4.0% but resisted further declines after a similar intra-day dip, reflecting a supply overhang that policy alone cannot resolve.

Upgrade to Founders+

The behavioral split between the front and long end of the curve remains telling.

Demand for short-term bills is strong, as investors seek liquidity and near-term safety. Appetite for longer-dated Treasuries is thinner, constrained by the sheer scale of U.S. issuance and by the retreat of foreign buyers.

As we noted last month, large dealer banks have been selectively adding Treasuries to their books, betting on deeper cuts and regulatory relief. But without a steadier bid for duration, the long end remains structurally fragile.

Gold, by contrast, gave the clearest signal of accommodative monetary policy on the rise. During Powell’s remarks, it surged past $3,700 an ounce, only slightly dipping down to settle around $3,690. That extends this year’s record-breaking rally and reinforces gold’s role as the trust barometer when fiscal and employment strain meets monetary easing.

Central banks have continued to accumulate gold even at these elevated prices, with China and India leading the way. Gold ETF inflows accelerated into today’s decision, while physical demand from investors has held firm.

With that in mind, we are now raising our year-end gold target to $4,500, up from $4,000. Wall Street is already catching up. Goldman Sachs just lifted its forecast to $4,000 but left the door open to further upside.

We now see $5,500 ahead in 2026, driven by labor-market weakness, relentless deficit financing, and a global push to diversify away from the dollar.

What to Watch Now

The 25-point cut marks a pivot point in Fed policy. Powell and his colleagues signaled that starting a slowdown cycle has now taken precedence over pressing inflation down to their 2% target. That shift will ripple through the financial system.

Bank lending margins will narrow just as Washington revives its fight over swipe fees. Treasuries remain split between strong front-end demand and fragile long-end appetite.

Upgrade to Founders+

And gold continues to strengthen as the currency of value and trust. Gold also continues to rally relative to the “real” (inflation-adjusted) US Treasury10-year yield. The growing gap reflects the value that investors can gain by investing in 10-year Treasuries versus gold.

This decision was less about calming markets than about acknowledging economic reality. The U.S. labor market is cooling faster than policymakers anticipated, and the Fed has chosen to act.

As we forecast going into this meeting, the easing cycle is now underway, and its path will shape where capital flows for the rest of 2025.

For our Founders+ readers, last week we delivered our brand-new monthly issue that explored an under-the-radar fintech name positioned to gain as old banking models are squeezed on these rate cuts. If you have not had a chance to check it out yet, read it here now.

Not part of our Founders+ community yet? You can upgrade here now!