Prinsights with Nomi Prins

Prinsights with Nomi Prins

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don's avatar
Don
5h

Excellent information for facts about gold and the price drivers. I'd like to hear more indepth coverage of the repo facility if you can since I've heard elsewhere that repos are only thing left between commercial real estate collaspe and bank collaspes.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nomi Prins LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture