The Federal Reserve has left rates at 3.50 to 3.75% for the seventh month in a row, at Kevin Warsh’s second meeting as chair of the central bank. After inflation turned lower in June, the rate hold surprised no one – though cracks have emerged as three policymakers voted in favor of a quarter point increase.

The hold served as a direct follow-up from Warsh’s data-dependent stance at the June FOMC meeting and inflation-fighting posture at his Congressional hearings this month.

“For some households, businesses and market professionals, five years of high inflation have left a mistaken impression-that’s hard to shake – that the Fed’s implicit inflation target was somehow above 2%,” Warsh claimed while speaking with reporters following the FOMC decision. “Let me reiterate: there is no soft inflation target. There is no soft implicit target, not on this committee’s watch. There’s only a target, and it’s 2%.”

It turned out that inflation dipped in June for the reason we discussed all spring, which was reduced oil prices. June CPI fell 0.4%, its steepest one-month drop since April 2020. The annual rate eased to 3.5% from 4.2, and producer prices fell the next day.

That relief may already be reversing. Oil rose back to near $85 a barrel, up more than 20% over the past month, after weeks of U.S. and Iranian strikes and repeated disruption to traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Following the two sides loosely having paused strikes only to once again veer toward conflict, crude continues to be in flux. As the standoff over the strait remains unresolved, so does the cost at the pump.

But that also means there is still time for oil to dip back into the $80s, which could help pull the next inflation print lower. At his July 14 testimony to Congress, Warsh called rising prices an “undue burden” on households and businesses and vowed to keep fighting inflation.

Meanwhile, the market is still betting significantly on a hike before year end. Yet if the next set of inflation figures drop, those bets could too.

Congress Is Locked In Spending Mode

The more consequential decision this month came emerged across town in Washington D.C. with Congress. That part of the story feeds both into the growth narrative and to U.S. national debt.

On July 21, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a stopgap bill to fund the government through December 4, which would carry that funding past both the September 30 deadline and the November 3 midterms, in a 220 to 205 vote.

With six Democrats crossing over the political line, spending in the legislation is being held at current levels while the Senate writes its own version. Passing a funding bill this early, months ahead of the deadline, shows that House leaders wanted the spending fight off the table before allowing voters a chance to weigh in.

It is the third year running that such outlays have climbed regardless of who controls the House, the Senate, or sits in the White House, and this bill holds them at that elevated level. Interest payments on that debt have also continued to escalate.

Interest payments on the national debt, now $39.2 trillion, run about $1.0 trillion a year, close to $3 billion a day and more than the entire defense budget. They are on track to double to $2.1 trillion by 2036.

It is the fastest-growing line in the federal budget, climbing faster than the U.S. military spending, or Medicare, and the roughly $2 trillion annual deficit that feeds it keeps the pile growing no matter what the Fed does with rates. Every dollar of it has to be borrowed and refinanced through a bond market already reticent to absorb a growing volume of Treasury issuance.

At $39.2 trillion, the debt limits how far the Fed can go. Higher rates feed into the government’s interest bill as existing debt rolls over, just as higher oil prices threaten to push inflation back up.

If oil keeps inflation elevated, the Fed may have to hold rates higher or raise them again, making the government’s borrowing problem even more expensive. The debt load and the pace of borrowing matter more to the dollar each year, with no Fed chair in control of either one.

Why the U.S. Debt Matters More Than the Rate Decision

Regardless of what happens with monthly inflation figures, the size of the U.S. debt is going in only one direction, up. The reality is that neither party is cutting it, and the government still has to borrow roughly $2 trillion a year to cover the gap. Yet as we noted above, the buyers who used to support that borrowing are stepping back.

Foreign holders are down to about 32% of the Treasury market from more than 40% a decade ago, and over the same years central banks have bought more than 1,000 tonnes of gold annually from 2022 through 2024 and have not slowed since.

In practice, that means the institutions lending Washington less and less are the ones that are also buying gold more. Currently, gold trades near $4,130 an ounce, with the $6,000 target we set in January on track as record debt and interest bill that keep compounding.

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Silver’s Two Different Prices

The same debt pressure pushing central banks into gold lifts the price of silver too, but silver carries a second distortion gold does not, a gap between its paper price and the physical metal. That’s because the silver price you see quoted when searching Google for the price of silver is a paper price. It is set in the futures market, where large funds trade contracts on the basis of leverage, or borrowed money, and rarely take delivery of a single bar.

You see, physical silver is priced differently depending on where and how it changes hands. Factories that make solar panels, electric vehicles, and AI chips need physical silver, and on the Shanghai Gold Exchange buyers pay cash upfront to get it, all at a premium to the paper price.

When paper silver crashed in February, the physical price did not follow it down. Clearinghouses raised margin requirements 36%, and that meant funds were forced to sell.

Paper prices fell near $78 an ounce while physical held above $104, a premium of about 34% in a single day. Silver trades near $60 now, roughly half of its $121.62 January record, but the physical silver premium over paper prices has held. The world is heading into a sixth straight annual deficit, while silver available for physical delivery keeps shrinking.

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