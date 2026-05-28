There’s been a shot heard around the world in the energy sector. On May 18, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) announced it is acquiring Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) for roughly $67 billion in an all-stock deal. The move, if approved, would be the largest power-sector acquisition since Exxon bought Mobil in 1998, and the largest M&A deal of 2026 across any sector.

The combined company, which will continue to operate as NextEra, would be the world’s largest regulated electric utility, with U.S. operations stretching from Florida across Virginia and into the Carolinas, with an enterprise value around $420 billion, third in the U.S. energy sector behind only Exxon Mobil and Chevron. Both companies were direct about why the deal exists. AI data center demand has outgrown what even the largest U.S. utility can supply on its own, and scale has become a survival requirement.

We recommended Dominion Energy in the Pulse Premium model portfolio back in December and recommended NextEra Energy in October 2024, so this is the consolidation we already had you positioned for.

This latest deal still faces regulatory review, but the bigger signal is the wave of major M&A reshaping this space, and this month’s recommendation sits right in the middle of it. The White House and Congressional response to the potential merger has been largely muted and neutral – a positive signal both for this deal and for the direction of the industry moving forward.