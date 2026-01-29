This past year was a transformative one for precious metals. Silver gained 145%, its strongest annual performance since 1979. Gold rose 65% and flirted with intraday highs near $4,500 per ounce for the first time in 2025. And yet that was just 2025!

Both metals have continued ripping higher into 2026. Silver is trading around $115. Gold is up around $5,400 amid Trump’s tariff threats against eight European countries over Greenland.

At Prinsights, silver is our top focus commodity for 2026. The cumulative structural deficit that began in 2021 has reached 800 million ounces. Above-ground inventory in London and COMEX vaults continues declining. Industrial demand for silver keeps growing. Meanwhile, China has implemented new export controls on silver in January.

Gold’s backdrop is equally strong. Central bank holdings exceeded their U.S. Treasury holdings for the first time in decades, at close to $4 trillion. The World Gold Council reported that 95% of central banks expect to further increase their gold reserves over the next 12 months. Our 2026 target for gold is $6,000 per ounce.

With these conditions as a backdrop, this month we are highlighting a company that gives us exposure to both metals. What’s more, it sits at the core of a paradigm shift that most investors haven’t yet realized – the scramble to secure domestic critical mineral sources for U.S. defense purposes.

That’s where our trade recommendation this month comes in.