On May 3, President Trump launched Project Freedom, a U.S. Navy initiative designed to safely escort stranded ships out of the Strait of Hormuz. The next morning, those operations began, as Iran responded with a mix of cruise missiles, drones, and small-boat attacks.

Two American-flagged ships made it through the turmoil before Iranian forces struck the UAE’s Fujairah oil hub. In response, the U.S. Navy sank six Iranian small boats. In the days that followed, Brent continued its climb to a four-year high.

Transit through the strait has been disrupted since February 28, when Iran shut it through warnings, attacks on merchant ships, drone-based threats and deploying sea mines. More than 1,500 vessels remain stranded in the Gulf, with up to 20,000 seafarers aboard.

In the midst of the conflict, a key player has been the major Protection and Indemnity (P&I) clubs. P&I clubs are non-profit associations that offer mutual insurance and are owned by shipowners and charterers in order to provide coverage for third-party maritime liabilities. What that means is that they offer coverage that traditional insurers do not cover. Think of things like pollution, cargo damage, injuries to crew members and even potential conflicts.

This matters because in the face of the Iran conflict, they gave 72-hour notices effective March 2 that canceled certain charterers’ war risk extensions. The move was huge.

Yet the widely followed Lloyd’s Market Association’s (LMA) and its hull war market stayed open. That’s a specialized sector within the London insurance market that offers specific coverage for ships against risks of war, piracy, terrorism, and risks faced in high-risk zones. But, of course, that came at a cost. Their premiums jolted to roughly eight times the pre-conflict rate.

In turn, the Trump administration responded by directing the U.S. Development Finance Corporation to establish up to $40 billion in political risk insurance for ships transiting the Gulf. Yet the private cover for routine commercial transits has not returned to anything resembling pre-war terms.

But regardless of the resolution on ship movement and insurance attached, the situation on the ground and under the water’s surface is that mines deployed and dropped by Iran are both a compounding risk and a serious hindrance. Already, the U.S. has said that clearing Iranian mines will take at least six months after a lasting ceasefire, with reports that Iran has lost track of mines it planted.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has called this situation the largest oil supply disruption in “the history of the global oil market,” bigger than the 1970s shocks. Crude and oil product flows through Hormuz fell from around 20 million barrels per day before the war to just over 2 million barrels per day in March.

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